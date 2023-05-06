Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Formally Divorced, Actor Calls Ex-Wife 'A Lovely Person'

New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller Custody. The film has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, marking his Telugu directorial debut. Besides his professional front, Naga's personal life has often been in the news. In his recent interview, for the first time, he opened up on his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In his latest interview with ETimes, Naga Chaitanya confirmed that his divorce has been granted. When asked about whether the duo has moved on in life post-separation, the actor said, "Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life."

Adding more, he said, "She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about. And do you know what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my past to create headlines out of that. It is very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past.

Talking about his personal space, Naga said, "I am very very happy. Life has been very kind to me. Every phase had been a learning curve. I look at my past, my present and future with positivity. I am very thankful for everything."

Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' is set for release in theatres on May 12. It also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the movie.

The project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.