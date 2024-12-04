Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story Timeline: It All Started With Their Shared Love For Formula 1 To Wedding Bells

Mumbai: Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala are set to begin a new chapter of their lives today, December 4, with their wedding taking place in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Their love story, which has captivated fans, is as charming and cinematic as it gets, starting with a shared passion for Formula 1 and fast cars.

The spark between the couple first ignited during a birthday party in Hyderabad, where Sobhita was promoting her film Major. It is said that the two struck up a conversation about cars, leading to a friendship that blossomed into romance. Shortly after, Naga Chaitanya invited her for a tour of his house. According to reports, the pair was later seen leaving together in the same car, hinting at the beginning of a deep connection.

Finding Love After Heartbreak

Naga Chaitanya’s love story with Sobhita began months after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2022. The actor was open about finding solace in his passions, and Sobhita’s grounded and sophisticated personality seems to have played a role in helping him move forward.

Love Rumours and Public Appearances

The couple’s rumoured relationship first gained traction in 2023 when a Michelin-starred chef, Surender Mohan, shared a group photo on social media featuring Chaitanya and Sobhita at a London restaurant. Fans were quick to notice her in the picture, prompting the chef to delete it shortly afterward.

By 2024, the couple made headlines again when they posted similar pictures from a jungle safari at Amsterdam Forest Festival. Though neither confirmed the relationship at the time, fans were convinced they were traveling together.

The Engagement Announcement

On August 8, 2024, the couple officially announced their engagement. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, shared their engagement photos on social media with a heartfelt caption:

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8 – A beginning of infinite love.”

The engagement ceremony was intimate yet grand, setting the tone for their wedding celebrations.

The Grand Wedding

The wedding is being held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue deeply sentimental to Naga Chaitanya’s family. Speaking about the special day, the actor said in an interview,

“The wedding is happening in Annapurna Studios, a very special and sentimental venue for the family, which makes it even more important that all the arrangements flow well and are memorable for everyone. All in all, there is a lot of excitement and healthy nervousness in me.”

Chaitanya also shared details about the ceremony, saying,“It’s going to be an elaborate and lavish wedding in terms of the rituals that we are going to follow. It’s a very intimate guest list with only immediate family and friends.”

A Love Rooted in Shared Passions

The couple’s bond is often attributed to their shared love for fast cars and Formula 1. Their conversations about speed and adventure laid the foundation for their relationship, making it a unique and exciting journey from the start.

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala embark on this beautiful journey together, fans and well-wishers are thrilled to see the couple radiate love and happiness. Their story of finding love after heartbreak serves as a reminder that life always holds room for new beginnings.

