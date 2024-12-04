Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding has taken the internet by storm, with their first wedding pictures going viral across social media platforms. The couple’s union has been the talk of the town, and their ceremony has captivated fans with its rich traditional and cultural elements.

Naga Chaitanya, honoring his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, chose a traditional pancha for his wedding attire, exuding timeless elegance.

Meanwhile, Sobhita dazzled in a gorgeous Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paired with stunning traditional jewelry. Her accessories, including a Baasikam, Maathapatti, Bullaki, and Surya-Chandra motifs, highlighted her deep connection to Telugu heritage.

Adding to her regal appearance, her jewelry selections, such as the Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh, further enhanced her traditional look, making her a vision of elegance and cultural pride.

The wedding took place in an 8-hour-long ceremony at Annapurna Studios, a 22-acre property established by Akkineni Nageswara Rao in 1976. Located in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, the studio served as the perfect backdrop for this intimate yet grand event, honoring the couple’s shared cultural roots.

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala plan to visit either Tirupati Temple or Srisailam Temple for blessings following their grand nuptials.

The guest list was equally star-studded, featuring prominent names from the film industry such as Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar. Other luminaries like Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, and members of the Akkineni and Daggubati families also graced the event, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

In a heartwarming revelation, Nagarjuna shared details of how the couple first met. Speaking to The Times of India, he recalled inviting Sobhita to his home in Hyderabad after being impressed by her performance in the 2018 film Goodachari. “Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time, if I remember correctly,” Nagarjuna said, adding a personal touch to the couple’s love story.

The celebration of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is not just a union of two souls but a tribute to their cultural heritage, making their story even more special for their fans.