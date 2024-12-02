Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Grand Wedding Is All Set To Take Place In THIS Iconic Venue

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most adored couples in Indian cinema, are set to tie the knot on December 4th, 2024. Fans are abuzz with excitement, and the spotlight is firmly on their wedding venue—none other than the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

The venue holds deep sentimental value for Naga Chaitanya as it is a family-owned property established by his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Founded in 1976, Annapurna Studios spans 22 sprawling acres in Banjara Hills and stands as a monumental hub for Tollywood. Over the years, the studio has been the birthplace of more than 60 feature films, including its first production, Donga Ramudu. Equipped with world-class production facilities, it continues to serve as a cornerstone for Indian filmmaking.

This venue, rich in cinematic history and personal significance, adds a unique charm to the grand celebration. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await glimpses of the couple as they embark on this new journey together in a place so close to Naga Chaitanya's heart.

As the wedding approaches, Hyderabad becomes the epicenter of excitement, with all eyes set on this magical union at the legendary Annapurna Studios—a fitting stage for a love story that has captured hearts across the nation.