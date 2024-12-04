Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Unseen Pics Revealed On Rana Daggubati’s Talk Show

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala are the buzz in town as they are all set to tie the knot today, i.e. December 4. Groom-to-be Naga Chaitanya will be the next guest on his cousin Rana Daggubati's popular talk show, with a promo for the upcoming episode already creating waves. The teaser, released today, showcases unseen pictures of Naga and Sobhita from their dating days, sparking excitement among fans as the couple prepares to tie the knot.

The episode, set to stream on Prime Video, features a lively gathering with Rana’s wife Miheeka Bajaj and sister Malavika joining the chat. Known for its candid vibe, the show highlights the close bond shared by Naga Chaitanya and Rana, with playful banter and heartfelt conversations taking center stage.

Sharing the promo on social media, Rana wrote, "Chay and me…aren’t we a match made in heaven? #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, new episode every Saturday only on @PrimeVideoIN."

The promo also hints at interesting revelations, including Naga Chaitanya’s reflections on his personal growth. Miheeka lightens the mood with a witty remark about Rana’s transformation after marriage, showcasing the familial warmth the show is known for.

Earlier episodes of the talk show have featured prominent guests like Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, making it a hit among fans. Future episodes promise more star-studded appearances, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s grand wedding at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, is expected to be a star-studded affair. With film personalities, politicians, and sports stars in attendance, the ceremony is poised to be one of the biggest events of the year.