NAGA CHAITANYA SOBHITA DHULIPALA WEDDING

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Visit Temple Post-Wedding, Following Traditional Customs: Report

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: All roads lead to Hyderabad, as the city gears up for a celebration to remember today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Visit Temple Post-Wedding, Following Traditional Customs: Report Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has captured the attention of the masses. Scheduled to take place today at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the ceremony promises to blend tradition and legacy into a magical celebration. All roads lead to Hyderabad as this star-studded yet intimate and close-knit event unfolds, bringing together the best of culture and glamour.

According to an independent source, "As per traditional customs, the first thing a couple is expected to do after the wedding is visit a temple to express their gratitude for the wonderful journey ahead. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will be following this ritual and are planning to visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Srisailam Temple"

The esteemed guest list includes prominent names such as Allu Arjun With family, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli,  Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

With luminaries coming together and every detail being meticulously planned, this wedding is set to be a vision to behold.

All roads lead to Hyderabad, as the city gears up for a celebration to remember today.

