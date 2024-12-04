Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Will Get Married Today At This Time

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are finally all set to exchange vows in a grand traditional Telugu wedding today. The wedding Muhurat is scheduled for 8:15 PM, marking the start of their new journey together.

The much-anticipated ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by close family and friends, alongside some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. Stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu are reportedly on the guest list reportedly.

The wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue deeply special to Naga Chaitanya’s family. With rituals steeped in tradition and a guest list comprising close-knit loved ones, the ceremony promises to be a beautiful celebration of love.

Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting glimpses of the couple’s special day, as the lovebirds officially begin their new chapter together.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their relationship by announcing their engagement on August 8, 2024. The announcement was made public by Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna, who shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing his happiness and excitement about the union.

The engagement ceremony was a quiet affair but marked the beginning of their journey towards marriage. Naga Chaitanya’s post read, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!”.



