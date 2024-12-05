Naga Chaitanya Expresses Desire to Have a Son and Daughter, Talks About Family Plans with Sobhita Dhulipala

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya who is married to Sobhita Dhulipala now appeared on Rana Daggubati’s chat show streaming on Prime, where he opened up about his vision of family life and shared heartfelt desires for his future. When Rana questioned him about his personal life, Chaitanya replied with confidence, “Personal life is all neat and clean.”

As Chay appeared on the show, his unseen vacation pictures with wife Sobhita grabbed attention. During the conversation, Rana delved deeper, asking Chaitanya how he envisions his future family. The actor candidly expressed his dreams of having both a son and a daughter. He revealed, “I want to take my son to a race track, go-kart with him. If I have a daughter, I’d love to indulge in whatever hobbies she has. I want to spend those moments with them.”

Naga Chaitanya’s comments come at a significant moment in his life, just after his marriage to actress Sobhita. With his newlywed journey just beginning, Naga Chaitanya’s heartfelt statements have left fans eagerly anticipating how his family dreams will unfold.

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in Hyderabad and their pictures of wedding has been taking the internet by storm. Chay and Sobhita made a gorgeous couple and the entire Akkineni family is celebrating this big day.