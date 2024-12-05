Advertisement
Naga Chaitanya Expresses Desire to Have a Son and Daughter, Talks About Family Plans with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya hints of starting a family with wife Sobhita Dhulipala on Rana Daggubatti's show.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Naga Chaitanya Expresses Desire to Have a Son and Daughter, Talks About Family Plans with Sobhita Dhulipala Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya who is married to Sobhita Dhulipala now appeared on Rana Daggubati’s chat show streaming on Prime, where he opened up about his vision of family life and shared heartfelt desires for his future. When Rana questioned him about his personal life, Chaitanya replied with confidence, “Personal life is all neat and clean.”

As Chay appeared on the show, his unseen vacation pictures with wife Sobhita grabbed attention. During the conversation, Rana delved deeper, asking Chaitanya how he envisions his future family. The actor candidly expressed his dreams of having both a son and a daughter. He revealed, “I want to take my son to a race track, go-kart with him. If I have a daughter, I’d love to indulge in whatever hobbies she has. I want to spend those moments with them.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@theranadaggubatishow)

Naga Chaitanya’s comments come at a significant moment in his life, just after his marriage to actress Sobhita. With his newlywed journey just beginning, Naga Chaitanya’s heartfelt statements have left fans eagerly anticipating how his family dreams will unfold.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in Hyderabad and their pictures of wedding has been taking the internet by storm. Chay and Sobhita made a gorgeous couple and the entire Akkineni family is celebrating this big day.

