Naga Chaitanya Feels Being Friends With Exes Is 'Irritating', Says Lost Count Of How Many People He Has Kissed

New Delhi: Talented actor Naga Chaitanya's personal life has always hogged attention. He was recently featured on a chat show and had a freewheeling conversation about his life decisions. During an appearance on the YouTube channel Irfan’s View, the actor opened up in a candid way about his personal life without naming anyone. The host talked about ex-girlfriends and remaining friends with exes when the relationship ended.

NAGA CHAITANYA ON EX-GIRLFRIENDS

Reacting to it, Naga said he does not like that kind of an approach at all and added that he feels that concept of exes still being friends irritates him. Naga added that when a separation happens, he does not ask for friendship.

In the same interaction, he is further asked about how many people he has kissed. To this, he replied saying, that he has lost count of it. Adding quickly that he has kissed so many people in movies that he didn't count, expressing fear of getting into trouble due to this question.

NAGA CHAITANYA AND SAMANTHA'S SEPARATION

Naga Chaitanya, who announced separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021 also talked about having regrets in life. "There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a lesson", he said.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, ever since his separation from Samantha, rumours about him dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala have caught fire. However, Naga and Sobhita have never really spoken about dating each other in public as yet.

Sam and Naga, in October 2021, the couple announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. The news of their separation did break a million hearts. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Custody'. The film, set for release in theatres on May 12, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the movie.

The project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.