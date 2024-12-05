Naga Chaitanya Lovingly Ties Sobhita Mangalsutra; She Sheds Happy Tears As They Become Husband And Wife

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially embarked on their journey as husband and wife, marking their union in a beautiful traditional Telugu wedding. In one of the most heartwarming moments of the ceremony, Naga Chaitanya was seen lovingly tying the mangalsutra around Sobhita’s neck, a gesture that moved her to tears of joy. Sobhita looked an ethereal bride and it was hard to take eyes off her gorgeousness.

The wedding, held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, was an intimate yet grand affair, attended by close family and a select group of friends. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father shared their first pictures of the wedding and welcomed Sobhita into the family with an emotional message, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

He added, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude.”

Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been pouring in their wishes for the couple, celebrating this new chapter in their lives.