Naga Chaitanya opens up on media reporting on his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'thing that bothers me is...'

NEW DELHI: South actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut with 'Laal Singh Chadda'. His fans will see him sharing screen space with none other than B-Town's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in the film. Apart from his professional commitments, Naga Chaitanya has been in news more for his personal life. His separation from his wife and southern actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been extensively covered and is being discussed on social media.

Recently, during a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya opened about what really bothers him. He said, "The only thing that bothers me is if they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. I am also okay if they write about me. I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won’t throw stones, right?"

He added that while he's okay with media reporting and asserted that he doesn’t respond to it until it sends misleading information about the family. "One way of looking at it is, it is the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are, that’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it, it’s up to me. Like dad (Nagarjuna) said unless it is something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, it’s okay, don’t react. News replaces news, tomorrow it’s forgotten," Chaitanya said.

Putting all specualtions to rest surrounding their marriage hitting rocks, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had released a joint statement in October last year announcing that they are parting their ways as a couple.

The duo met on the set of Gautham Menon's 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively. They were considered one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. However, their decision to head for splitsville left their fans in complete shock while a section of people trolled the 'Family Man 2' star of being responsible for the poor state of their marriage.

Earlier in the day, Samantha surprised her fans again when she deleted the separation announcement from her Instagram account. Well, this cryptic move is being seen as a happy development sparking patch-up rumours. Nothing is known as of now and the duo has not made any statement regarding the reunion.