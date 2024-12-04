Naga Chaitanya Retains Romantic Poster With Ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Instagram Ahead Of Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya’s old Instagram post has caught fans' attention amidst the excitement surrounding his wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Among the actor’s carefully curated profile, a romantic poster from his 2019 film Majili with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains, stirring conversations online.

The Majili poster captures a tender moment between their characters, reflecting the professional success they shared during their marriage. Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the post. While some commend Naga’s maturity in valuing his professional memories, others suggest that removing the post would signify respect for his new chapter.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: From Romance to Closure

Once one of the most beloved celebrity couples in India, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced in 2021. After the separation, Samantha chose to delete most of their shared moments from her social media. In contrast, Naga retained select posts, including the Majili poster. However, he recently removed a personal photo with Samantha, signaling his readiness to move forward.

Meanwhile, the spotlight has shifted to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s much-anticipated wedding. The ceremony is set to take place on December 4 at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, a property rich in familial and cinematic history. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, making it an iconic and sentimental choice for this grand occasion.

Sobhita’s wedding preparations have captivated fans with their deep-rooted cultural essence. For the Raata ceremony, she wore heirloom jewelry passed down from her mother and grandmother. The traditional Mangalasnaanam ritual followed, during which turmeric paste was applied to the bride. Known for its significance in Indian weddings, this ritual symbolizes purification and blessings for the bride's new journey.

For the main ceremony, Sobhita has chosen an exquisite Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, embracing timeless elegance. The wedding is set to be a traditional affair, spanning eight hours of intricate rituals, making it a celebration of love, family, and heritage.

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala begin their new chapter together, fans eagerly await the union of two celebrated stars. While the echoes of the past remain, the couple's grand wedding promises to mark a beautiful new beginning.