New Delhi: South actor Naga Chaitanya is these days busy promoting his big-budget Bollywood debut 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But looks like fans can't keep calm about his personal life.

NAGA CHAITANYA'S ARM TATTOO

In his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naga revealed what his arm tattoo stands for and asked fans not to copy it blindly. He said, "I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo. This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that."

Naga clarified that his arm tattoo is basically his wedding date with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The buzz right now is that Naga is dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

NAGA CHAITANYA DATING SOBHITA DHULIPALA

During an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Naga Chaitanya sort of reacted to his being in a relationship with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. During his recent interview for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', when he was asked to comment on his relationship status with Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya couldn't stop blushing. The actor stated, "I'm just gonna smile."

NAGA CHAITANYA-SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SEPARATION

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."