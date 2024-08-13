Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Will Separate Because Of Another Woman, Predict An Astrologer And Lands Himself In Legal Trouble

Mumbai: Now this is quite bizarre. As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped their engagement pictures, they received immense criticism online and Samantha's fans lashed out at the actor for cheating the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress and moving on so fast. And now the hatred for Sobhita and Chay has gone a tad bit extra on the internet after an astrologer named Venu Swamy predicted that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will get separated because of another woman.

The astrologer landed himself in legal trouble after he claimed that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's marriage wouldn't last, and they would be separated in 2027 due to another woman. The Telegu Film Association has reportedly filed an official complaint against him over his prediction and the remark that he made for Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya.

In his clarification Venu Swamy dropped his video on his social media account stating that he won't make any prediction based on star's personal lives," I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word. MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future."

Nagarjuna Akkineni first shared the engagement news along with pictures on his social media of his son Chay with Sobhita on August 8, 2024," We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love".

In his latest interview, Nagarjuna mentioned that the marriage will not happen anytime soon.