Nagpur police explain the power of social distancing with this pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from 'Chennai Express'!

New Delhi: The world is hit by the deadly novel coronavirus which has affected as many as 1,350,523 people globally, out of which 285,327 have recovered and 74,856 succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by John Hopkins University, as of this afternoon.

To fight it out, the government called for a 21-day lockdown in the country, stressing on the 'stay home safe' policy and social distancing.

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

The Nagpur police reminded the netizens about social distancing and its power with a 'Chennai Express' picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Check the tweet here:

The picture is from the movie which shows Deepika and SRK sitting on extreme edges of the bench, maintaining a safe one-arm distance.

In a quirky way, the Nagpur police tried conveying the message of staying home and practising social distancing which is of utmost importance in this time of global health crisis.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.