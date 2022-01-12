Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee recall Sufi being 'non-responsive' with 104.2°F Covid-19 fever

New Delhi: Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, many countries are seeing a spike in cases among children. Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh's 11-month-old son Sufi is one among them. The toddler recently fell prey to the deadly virus.

Throwing more light on the whole incident Nakuul and Jankee spoke about the real struggles which they faced when she (Jankee) was fighting her Covid-19 and he (Nakuul) was quarantined at home.

While talking to The Quint, Nakuul said, “It was a crazy night. I was at home, on-call with her. She had started showing all symptoms, so her body had started breaking. He was very non-responsive, for someone who is very very active.”

Jankee added, “The scary part was that when he had 104.2 fever, I checked him, and he was burning with fever and not moving. Usually, a parent would feel that when a baby is feeling uncomfortable, he would get up and cry. But this baby was not moving...Through the drive to the hospital, I was just tapping his face and calling his name. Just making sure that there is some kind of movement, he's awake but he was just not moving.”

Nakuul further added that four hospital staff members had to hold Sufi down to put the IV. Jankee said that the next day Sufi was taken to a Covid-19 hospital recalling that the baby's 'eyes just looked different' and that’s how it all happened.

For the unversed, On Jan 3, Jankee took to Instagram and opened up about Sufi's battle in the ICU. She informed that Sufi got symptoms two weeks back, around the same time the couple also tested positive.

She also urged everyone to not take COVID-19 lightly.

For the unversed, Sufi was born to Nakuul and Jankee in February 2021.