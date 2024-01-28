New Delhi: Actress Namrata Sheth who is seen in Disney Plus Hotstar's latest web show Karmma Calling has been getting a great response for her performance in the show. Namrata who plays the role of Karma Talwar has received a raving response and this appreciation makes her feel elated.

Talking about the applause she is getting, Namrata shares, " I’m so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to play this character. It’s so gratifying to know people are watching and enjoying the performance, it’s all you can hope for as an actor."

Karmma Calling that has released today has been very special for Namrata. She auditioned for the part bagging this role. With the great feedback coming in now, her hard work seems to have paid off.