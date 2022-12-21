Namrata Shirodkar reveals why she quit acting after marriage, says, ‘Mahesh Babu wanted a non-working wife’

New Delhi: Former actress Namrata Shirodkar opened up about her relationship with Mahesh Babu and revealed why she quit acting after marriage. While talking to Telugu YouTube channel, Prema – the journalist, she said that Mahesh Babu wanted a non-working wife and that’s why she wrapped up her projects before they got married.

“Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other,” she said.

Talking further, she said that it was something they had decided mutually and he also adjusted to certain things that she wanted. “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn't know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I'm going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn't want me to work. Which is why we also took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us,” she added.

She even described marrying him as the best moment of her life. The couple has two children together, son, Gautam Gattamaneni, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata Shirodkar was last seen in 2004 Hindi film ‘Insaaf: The Justice’. The same year, she was also seen in Gurinder Chadha’s ‘Bride and Prejudice’.