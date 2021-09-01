हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naomi Campbell gave up 'finding soulmate' for modelling career

Supermodel Naomi Campbell says she sacrificed finding a 'soul-mate' for her career.

Los Angeles: Supermodel Naomi Campbell revealed that she had to "sacrifice" finding a "soulmate" for her career in modelling.

Campbell has never been married but was previously engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She has also been linked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Robert De Niro, Skepta, and Liam Payne, but the supermodel says her personal life has suffered due to her work.

Asked what she's sacrificed, she told The Cut, "I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you. It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong... you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Campbell, who announced earlier this year in May that she had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, said she isn't alone, as she has a great support system.

She said, "I'm not out here on my own. It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Campbell added, "And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it's important for me to remember to say 'Thank you.' You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you."

She finds comfort in being out in the world as she feels travelling has "saved" her.

