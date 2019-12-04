Nargis Fakhri reveals why she refused to model for Playboy magazine—Watch

New Delhi: Actress Nargis Fakhri made a smashing debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster hit 'Rockstar' in 2011. The global face got instant recognition in Hindi movies and was appreciated for her looks.

Nargis, who is a popular celebrity on social media as well, took to Instagram and shared a link of her interview with former adult star Brittni De La Mora. The stunning actress opened up about her journey in the movie business, why morals hold a significant role in her life and how she once refused to feature in Playboy magazine.

She has been quoted as saying in the interview, "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like, Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no thanks, I’m good”.

The actress was last seen in Hindi horror film 'Amavas', directed by Bhushan Patel. It starred Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi and Mona Singh. She will next be seen in 'Torbaaz' co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

The thriller is being helmed by Girish Malik.