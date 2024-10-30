Nargis Fakhri Shares Tips On Calorie Intake, Hydration & Muscle Building For Women

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Nargis Fakhri is a passionate advocate for health and fitness. Beyond her film career, Nargis is dedicated to empowering women to take control of their health and well-being. She regularly shares her insights and experiences with her followers through social media.

Nargis opened up about essential health and fitness topics that particularly resonate with women. She shared, “I’ve tried all sorts of exercise, diet, and lifestyle changes, but one thing I found that works is the importance of calories in and calories out for maintaining or losing weight. For women, muscle building and strength training are crucial, along with getting your vitamins and minerals from healthy food choices. Hydration is also key, which means drinking good quality water and not dead water.”

Currently, Nargis is gearing up to star in the much-anticipated Indian comedy franchise, ‘Housefull 5’, set to release next year. She also has several exciting projects lined up, which she will be announcing soon!