Nargis Fakhri's new whacky hairdo will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

New Delhi: Gorgeous model-actress Nargis Fakhri is making the most of her time at home amid the lockdown period. To kill her boredom, the actress tried a whacky hairdo and surprised her fans online. She shared a video and pictures on Instagram.

Nargis Fakhri explains why she wore a colourful wig and put on some make-up to look cool. She wrote in the caption: Today i was bored & tired of cooking so i did makeup. I ain’t no makeup artist but i was in the mood to play. Tell me what y’all think? I tried ... my adhd never allows me to complete stuff so I’m glad i sorta completed this ....... sorta. Makeup @hudabeauty @smartgirlsmakeup @wander_beauty @toofaced @desioeyes Tell me if you like it. Should i wear this look to an event or something??? .#makeup #boredinthehouse #tiredofeating #wigs #fakehair

Watch it here:

Nargis Fakhri made a smashing debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster hit 'Rockstar' in 2011. The global face got instant recognition in Hindi movies and was appreciated for her looks.

The actress was last seen in Hindi horror film 'Amavas', directed by Bhushan Patel. It starred Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi and Mona Singh. She will next be seen in 'Torbaaz' co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

The thriller is being helmed by Girish Malik.