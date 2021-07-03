हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah health update: Actor is 'absolutely fine', says hospital source

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital here, is stable and under observation, a hospital source said on Saturday.

Naseeruddin Shah health update: Actor is &#039;absolutely fine&#039;, says hospital source
File photo

Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital here, is stable and under observation, a hospital source said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday.

According to the hospital source, Shah has no issues at present and is doing well.

"He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the source told PTI.

On Wednesday, Shah's wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Shah is known for his contribution towards art house cinema with films such as 'Nishant', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Ijaazat', 'Bazaar', 'Masoom', 'Mirch Masala', 'A Wednesday', 'Waiting'.

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus has also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with movies such as 'Karma', 'Tridev' 'Vishwatma', 'Chamatkar', 'Mohra', 'Sarfarosh', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Krish', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', among others.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series 'Bandish Bandits'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Naseeruddin ShahNaseeruddin Shah health updateNaseeruddin Shah hospitalisedNaseeruddin Shah health
Next
Story

BMC prepares to demolish part of Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha Bungalow

Must Watch

PT1M27S

Another FIR registered against Twitter for hurting religious sentiments