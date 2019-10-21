close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman defends Marvel movies

Amid criticism from Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, "Thor: The Dark World" actress Natalie Portman has come forward to defend Marvel movies, saying there is room for all types of cinema.

Natalie Portman defends Marvel movies

Los Angeles: Amid criticism from Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, "Thor: The Dark World" actress Natalie Portman has come forward to defend Marvel movies, saying there is room for all types of cinema.

"I think there's room for all types of cinema," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Portman as saying.

"There's not one way to make art," she added.

Portman is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 with "Thor: Love and Thunder".

She defended the comic book adaptations, saying that movies allow viewers a chance to escape from their day-to-day lives.

"I think that Marvel films are so popular because they're really entertaining and people desire entertainment when they have their special time after work, after dealing with their hardships in real life," said Portman.

Earlier this month, Scorsese spoke with Empire magazine about his views towards the Marvel movies, expressing that he regards them as "not cinema" and likens them to "theme parks". Since his initial remarks, Scorsese repeated the "theme parks" analogy at the BFI London Film Festival.

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, best known for directing the "Godfather" trilogy, also said that Marvel "pictures are not cinema".

Tags:
Natalie PortmanGodfatherMartin Scorsese
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh enjoys process of acting more than result: Kabir Khan

Must Watch

PT8M24S

Many veteran faces arrive at polling booths in Maharashtra to cast their vote