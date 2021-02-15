हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Patel celebrate Valentine's Day on beach, photo sends internet into meltdown

A Serbian dancer-actress, Natasa Stankovic is quite active on social media and she loved to treat her Instafam to pictures. Natasa and Hardik are among the hottest couples we know. On Valentine's Day, Natasa shared an adorable photo with the all-rounder from a beach. 

Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Patel celebrate Valentine&#039;s Day on beach, photo sends internet into meltdown

NEW DELHI: Team India's allrounder cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic are among the hottest couples we know. When not on the field, Hardik makes sure to spend time with his wife Natasa and their son Agastya, who was born in July last year. The duo loves to post pictures and videos on social media with their little bundle of joy. 

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Natasa Stankovic shared a photo with Hardik Pandya, leaving fans all excited. The picture shows the couple relaxing on a shack and enjoying the serene beach view. While Hardik is seen in his signature white chain and cool shades, Natasa is seen in a black halter neck bikini. In another photo, Hardik is seen chilling with their son Agastya in a pool. Take a look at the pictures below: 

The all-rounder dropped a heart emoji in the comment box. The photo received over 3 lakh likes in less than 24 hours of being uploaded.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

