Natasa Stankovic Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Constantly Sharing Pictures And Videos With Son Agastya; ‘Ye Sab Dikhawa Hai’

Mumbai: Ever since Natasa Stankovic announced her mutual separation with cricketer Hardik Pandya she has been actively posting pictures and videos with her son Agastya Pandya. Natasa is coping with her personal trauma by focusing more on her kid and that's what usually parents do, put their sorrows aside and seek responsibility for their kids. But Natasa who has been on the radar of the trollers, is once again mercilessly mocking the Bollywood diva for constantly posting pictures and videos of her son on her social media platform.

Natasa Stankovic was trolled for too much exposure to their son after the divorce announcement. The trollers are alleging that Natasa is just showing off for social media due to her divorce announcement and this is only to gain attention and unnecessary sympathy.

One user commented, "Aaj kl kuch jada he tym spend krne lagi hai bety k sath". Another troller said, "Bhai yaha mazeee karra bhabhi waha dusre ki tayyari chalu hai wah changes in partner hone chahiye". In the videos shared by Natasa on her Instagram,m stories, Agastya is playing with his mom, shopping, and spending much-needed quality time.

Natasa and Hardik announced mutual divorce just a few days ago

Hardik and Natasa put the rumours to an end by confirming their separation a few days ago with a joint statement that reads,"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

Natasa is currently in her hometown Serbia along with her son Agastya Pandya.