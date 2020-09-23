हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is burning up the internet with stunning pool pic in black bikini - Check out!

Natasa Stankovic flaunts her svelte figure in a black bikini as she poses in the pool while soaking up the sun.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Actress Natasa Stankovic is breaking the internet with a ravishing picture on Instagram. It features Natasa flaunting her svelte figure in a black bikini as she poses in the pool while soaking up the sun. Needless to say, she looks just jaw-dropping. 

"Major missing," Natasa captioned her post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#majormissing

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa has a pool of some gorgeous photos on Instagram and going by them, it appears that she is totally a beach person. Here's proof:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 you @hardikpandya93 #us #tb #missinghim

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just a while ago...  #vitaminsea

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

As of now, her newborn baby Agastya is keeping Natasa busy while her partner Hardik Pandya is away due to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The blessing from God @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. The couple announced the pregnancy in May.

Natasa is a model-turned-actress. She who has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia.

