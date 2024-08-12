Natasa Stankovic Likes The Post On Cheating After Divorce With Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's divorce news created quite a stir on the internet. The couple announced a mutual separation and mentioned that they would be co-parenting their son Agatsya Pandya. As the divorce announcement went viral on the internet, Natsa faced a lot of criticism and was called a gold digger. Once again the ex-couple is making headlines as Natasa recently liked a post of cheating and emotional abuse and there is huge speculation that the reason for the divorce reason was Haridk's infidelity towards Natasa.

The Reddit post reads, "Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse: Apparently Hardik Cheated On Her, Leading To Divorce".

The official statement of Hardik and Natasa's divorce reads, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time".

Natasa and Hardik got married twice within four years of their marriage.