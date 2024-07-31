Natasa Stankovic Promises To Not Let Her Son Agastya Change As She Celebrates His Birthday After Divorce From Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Natasa Stankovic is fulfilling all her mommy duties and she isn't letting her divorce affect her son Agastya Pandya. Lately, Natasa and Hardik have been in the news of their divorce and ever since the couple confirmed getting separated their fans have divided and many trolled the Bollywood actress. Natasha has kept all the hatred aside and isn't letting people’s opinions affect her. The actress who has been posting pictures and videos with her son Agastay dropped an adorable birthday wish for him by sharing some unseen and happy pictures of them.

Checkout the adorable birthday wish of Natasa for son Agastya

The birthday post read,” My buba. You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama.”

Hardik Pandya’s adorable video with son Agastya went viral

The star cricketer too wished his son by calling him his partner in crime, “You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words”.

Hardik and Natasa in their divorce statement had mentioned co-parenting their son and indeed they are living up to their promise every single day.