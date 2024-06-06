Natasa Stankovic Quashes Separation Rumours With Hubby Hardik Pandya, See New Viral Pic!

New Delhi: Serbian beauty and model Natasa Stankovic has been hogging attention all over the social media lately. Well, reports suggested that trouble is brewing between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa. Ending days of speculation, the leggy lass finally droped a major hinting at all's well in the Pandya paradise.

Hardik Pandya and Serbian model wife Natasa Stankovic's married life got under scrutiny of netizens after the latter removed her 'Pandya' surname from Instagram bio. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped on the issue so far. Now, Natasa, who is an avid social media user, shared a few pictures on her IG story and in one of the them, she shared her pet pooch's picture with a caption retaining the Pandya surname. Take a look here:

The cutesy pooch can be seen in a T shirt that had a panda photo on it. Natasa wrote, “Baby Rover Pand(Y)a”.

Recently, Natasa was spotted with her model-actor-fitness trainer Aleksander Alex Ilic on a coffee outing and netizens speculated whether he is the reason behind the split. Interestingly, Aleksander is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani these days.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa had a steamy affair and eventually got married in May 2020. They welcomed their first child together - Agastya in July of the same year.

They renewed their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day 2023 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The rituals were performed according to both Christian and Indian traditions.