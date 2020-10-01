Natasa Stankovic shares pics with baby boy Agastya, netizens say 'looks like daddy Hardik Pandya'!

New Delhi: Serbian beauty Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and posted pictures with son Agastya on him turning two month old. As soon as she dropped the photos, netizens were quick to find similarity between baby boy and daddy Hardik Pandya.

Check out Natasa's pictures and a few comments saying the boy looks exactly like Hardik.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya.

Hardik Pandya is in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and ladylove Natasa Stankovic often shares pictures on Instagram.

The baby was delivered at Akanksha hospital in Anand, Gujarat. And a few days back, the couple thanked the team of doctors there for their support and care.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.