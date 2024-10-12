New Delhi: Actress Natasha Stankovic and prominent YouTuber Elvish Yadav were recently seen together, drawing considerable attention on social media. The two were observed vibing on Instagram, where Natasha posted a reel featuring them enjoying her latest single, "Tere Krke."

This release marks Natasha's first project since her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya, which was announced earlier this year. Notably, their outing occurred on October 11, coinciding with Hardik's birthday. While Natasha was seen sharing a laughter with Elvish, Hardik celebrated his special day by cutting a cake.

In the Instagram reel, Natasha and Elvish are seen walking together and vibing on the hit, Elvish, even commented writing, "Haaaa guys ye kaisa laga surprise".

Watch The Reel Here:

Additionally, In a viral Post, the pair was spotted dining together later, with Natasha wearing a stylish leopard print outfit and Elvish in a sleek jacket.

Watch The Viral Post Here:

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya reflected on his birthday with a thoughtful message, stating, "It’s been a year full of highs and lows. Birthdays are a time to reflect while also looking forward with positivity and ambition. Grateful for all the blessings that comes my way, and determined to learn from the mistakes. Thank you for all your wishes, I’m moving into this new year with renewed motivation and a lot of love." He expressed gratitude for the blessings in his life and emphasized his intention to learn from past experiences.

Watch Hardik's Post Here:

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic had announced their separation in a joint statement earlier this year.