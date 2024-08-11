New Delhi: As 'Chandu Champion' makes its OTT debut on Amazon Prime, Kartik Aaryan has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming praise he's received from fans and critics for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar. In his recent social media post, Kartik shared his appreciation for the support and recognition, highlighting how the positive feedback has been incredibly encouraging. The film has been celebrated as a career-defining performance for Kartik, marking a significant milestone in his acting journey.

In the caption for this heartfelt post, Kartik said, ''Story of India’s First Paralympic Gold Winner When I first embarked on the journey of #ChanduChampion to transform into Murlikant Petkar’s Character and physique, many warned me it would be an impossible feat. The sacrifices were immense, and some friends even questioned if it would be worth it. My answer then was a resolute yes, and that conviction remains unwavering.''

He further added, ''The outpouring of love, praise, and compliments from both the masses and critics fills my heart with immense pride and gratitude. This role was more than just a part for me; it was a profound journey. Seeing your incredible response reassures me that this film is always going to be a Gem in my Filmography.''

Aaryan concluded his post by expressing gratitude, ''Thank you all once again. So glad that while many Indian champions are making India proud amidst the ongoing Olympics, The story of India’s first Paralympic Gold Medalist is now streaming for you to experience anytime on Amazon Prime. Watch it, relive the journey, and let the champion’s spirit inspire you every day. ''

From hailing 'Chandu Champion' as the best film of the year to advocating for a National Award for Kartik Aaryan, netizens have flooded the comments with love and positivity.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.