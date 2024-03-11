National Award Winner Pallavi Joshi Nominated As Member of The FTII - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Actor Pallavi Joshi is a renowned name in the entertainment industry. As an actress, she is a holder of the prestigious National Award for her films 'Woh Chokri' and 'The Tashkent Files'. Joshi turned producer for 'IamBuddha'.

Having served the audience with compelling stories, the actor-producer has added yet another feather to her hat as she is now nominated as a Member of the Film And Television Institute Of India Society.

As per the orders released by the Information and Broadcasting Government Of India, Pallavi Joshi is nominated as a Member of the Film And Television Institute Of India Society that will be in effect from 8th March 2024 to 3rd September 2026. In pursuance of Rule 3 (1) (11) of the Rules of FTII, the Government of India nominated Pallavi Joshi as the 'Persons of eminence' as a Member of the FTII Society.

While the actor-producer Pallavi Joshi nominated in the list, other panels of members are, Shri Anant Vijay, Shri Jadumoni Dutta, Ms. Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Shri Manoj Joshi, Ms. Nishigandha Wad, Shri Milind Lele and Ms, Amrita Raichand.

As the Film And Television Institute Of India Society nominated Pallavi Joshi, they also gave their best wishes.