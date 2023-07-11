National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her 'Happy Place' In Cute Post

New Delhi: In Indian cinema, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following throughout the nation. Despite having a sizable fan base, Rashmika is still modest and down to earth, and she loves to visit her hometown of Coorg and shares pictures of the scenic beauty of the small town quite often. She also loves spending time in nature and frequently travels to Coorg for that purpose.

The actress recently conducted an ask me anything session with her followers and fans on social media, where one of the fans asked her national crush to mention her happy place. To which the actress responded, saying that "My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg."





This proves that Rashmika likes to stay connected to her hometown, and she is close to the place and the roots to which she belongs. Time and again, the actress visits her hometown and has always prioritized it above everything. Her love for the place can be seen through her social media, where she has shared pictures of herself in Coorg.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has some big projects in her upcoming line-up, which include the much-awaited Pan India Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.