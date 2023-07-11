trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633782
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her 'Happy Place' In Cute Post

The actress recently conducted an ask me anything session with her followers and fans on social media, where one of the fans asked her national crush to mention her happy place. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her 'Happy Place' In Cute Post

New Delhi: In Indian cinema, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following throughout the nation. Despite having a sizable fan base, Rashmika is still modest and down to earth, and she loves to visit her hometown of Coorg and shares pictures of the scenic beauty of the small town quite often. She also loves spending time in nature and frequently travels to Coorg for that purpose. 

The actress recently conducted an ask me anything session with her followers and fans on social media, where one of the fans asked her national crush to mention her happy place. To which the actress responded, saying that "My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg."


cre Trending Stories

This proves that Rashmika likes to stay connected to her hometown, and she is close to the place and the roots to which she belongs. Time and again, the actress visits her hometown and has always prioritized it above everything. Her love for the place can be seen through her social media, where she has shared pictures of herself in Coorg.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has some big projects in her upcoming line-up, which include the much-awaited Pan India Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded