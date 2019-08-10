National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's heartwarming post will make you smile

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, who won the Best Actor National Award for his role in 'Andhadhun' on Friday, perfectly summed up his big win. In a heartwarming post, Ayushmann wrote down about how he came to Mumbai with his dreams for the first time and how he achieved them with ups and downs.

His post reads as follows:

"Jab pehli dafa aaya tha Mumbai tab bhi baarish ho rahi thi. Aaj bhi barkha barkarar hai.

Yahaan ki bheedh ki tarah sapne the aankhon me hazaar, aaj bhi umangein tez taraar hain.

Maa baap ne nam aankhon se di thi mujhe parvaaz, aaj bhi unki fiqr barqaraar hai.

Second class sleeper me aaya tha is sheher me doston ke saath, aaj bhi uss safar ka khumaar hai.

Uth kar gira, gir ke utha. Chalaa. Udaa. Aaj unhi thokaron ke khaatir mere haq me rashtriyaa puraskar hai."

'Andhadhun' was also named the Best Hindi Film of the year and the award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment went to 'Badhaai Ho', which also starred Ayushmann.

He will be sharing the Best Actor National Award with Vicky Kaushal for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also won the Best Director award for Aditya Dhar while 'Andhadhun' has been honoured with the award for Best Screenplay (Adapted).

"It's truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content," Ayushmann said, after the announcement of the prestigious awards.