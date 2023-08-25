New Delhi: The announcement of the winners at 69th National Film Awards have created a widespread stir on the internet. Actress Kriti Sanon won the award of the'Best Actress' in a feature film category for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'. She shared this honor with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actresses congratulated each other on the same. Kriti went on to share a glimpse of how she celebrated this huge win.

After her achievement she shared pictures of her celebration with her family and friends. In one picture we can see Kriti with her parents, while you see the pride and happiness on their faces. She also posted with her sister, Nupur Sanon giving her a tight hug and a kiss. Along with her family Kriti also posed with Kriti also posed with Dinesh Vijan, who produced Mimi. She also posed with Varun Sharma. She captioned the picture saying, "“Surrounded with love and loved ones So much Gratitude in my heart.”

On the actor front Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Ganapath-Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff and in a robotic romance opposite Shahid Kapoor.