New Delhi: On National Ice Cream Day, &TV actors talk about their favourite ice cream flavours from their hometowns. It includes Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya, Baal Shiv), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).



Mouli Ganguly, Mahasati Anusuya in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “Ice cream has been at the periphery, in the background, or sometimes bang in the middle of a lot of happy memories. Everyone in Kolkata loves 'Nolen Gur' ice cream, which is creamy and light and tastes like the special kind of winter jaggery that Bengal is famous for. Mazher and I are also big fans of "Gondhoraaj", a Bengal special. It is like a take on a light limoncello with a touch of that kafir lime flavour, like Kolkata’s Gondhoraj’s lemon packs. I share an inseparable bond with ice cream and I always prefer vanilla and choco chips.”



Kamna Pathak, Rajesh Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Ice cream is the only dessert that can make me happy; it transports me to a state of ecstasy. Indore is famous for its traditional Indian sweets, from Gulab Jamun to Ras Malai. Top N Town, a renowned hub for youngsters to grab a cone of their favourite flavour of ice cream in Indore, introduced a delectable combination of Gulaab Jamun and vanilla ice cream. It was a jugalbandi of hot and cold that I loved. To date, my mouth waters at the thought of the flavours blending in. It is a must-try when in Indore.”



Vidisha Srivastava, Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Indians love the distinct flavours and textures of Banarasi ice cream, which is highly popular there. Banarasi Kulfi is one of my favourites, and my favourite flavour is Kesar. It is significantly more delicious and creamier, unlike western cuisines. In my hometown, it is traditionally served with 'Falooda', a sweet thin vermicelli noodle. Falooda and kulfi are like regional ice cream. Everyone appreciates it on Varanasi's ghats. I feel like visiting several of my favourite Kulfi sites every day, but then calories come to my mind (laughs)”.