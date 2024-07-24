National Parent’s Day 2024: Shubhangi Atre, Yogesh Tripathi Share Parenting Tips

Mumbai: Ahead of National Parents' Day, actors Shubhangi Atre and Yogesh Tripathi shared their experiences of pursuing acting careers while taking care of their respective children.

Observed annually on the fourth Sunday of July, National Parents' Day is a time to express gratitude and appreciation for the invaluable role parents play in shaping their children's lives.

Shubhangi, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shared: "Raising a child who lives far away from you is a very challenging task. But I've learned to adapt. Technology is my spice, and video calls are my daily dose of love. I may not be physically present, but my heart is always with my dear Ashi."

"I prioritise our virtual time, sharing stories and laughter, and ensuring she knows she's never alone. Distance may separate us, but love and care know no boundaries. I may not be there to tie her hair, but I am always there to guide her way," she added.

Yogesh, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said: "Juggling my job and family life is challenging but fulfilling. While my daughter is small, I try to get my son on set whenever he has a day off. He enjoys watching me shoot in Daroga attire, and he laughs at my dialogue, making me realise I'm doing something right. He is my strength."

"During my breaks, I play cricket with him, as that is his favourite game. As a father, it is my responsibility to share the parenting duties equally. While my wife takes care of their daily routine, I handle their studies by helping with homework, collecting performance reports, and attending parent-teacher meetings. I love managing my acting and parenting responsibilities," concluded Yogesh.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.