Navaratri 2024 Special: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Stree Shakti, Following The Success Of Stree 2!

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is one of B-town's most beloved actresses, with a massive fan base across the country. Riding high on the success of her recent blockbuster, 'Stree 2', which shattered box office records, she became the first female lead to dominate the charts. As Navratri festivities begin, Shraddha shared a powerful message of 'Stree Shakti' on social media.

The actress took to social media and shared an adorable picture with her pet while wishing everyone a happy Navaratri.

She captioned the candid pic as ' Happy Navratri from me and my little kanchka to you all'

As a way of celebrating ‘Stree Shakti’, she also marked the success of Stree 2 with the most inspiring and wonderful women in her life—her team members, lovingly called the "Magic Girls."

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's Kanchka

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor welcomed a new member into her home and shared the news on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, 'Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye “Small” se. Humaari nayi family member.'

She further wrote, 'Meri dildaar dost ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka

Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai'.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starrer Stree 2 is celebrating a successful 50-day run in theaters, having earned Rs 619.66 crore at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror-comedy also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles.

Stree 2 is now available for rent on Prime Video.