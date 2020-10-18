Navratri 2020: Ankita Lokhande dresses up as Maharashtrian bride and makes the internet go wow over her looks

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, actress Ankita Lokhande treated her Instafam to some gorgeous pictures of herself dressed as a Maharashtrian bride and the internet just can't get over her traditional look. Ankita looks radiant in a green sari, draped in Maharashtrian style. She aced her look with gold jewellery and a neatly tied in a bun.

"Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo #jaimaharashtra #memarathi #navratri #jaimatadi #shooting #photoshoot," read Ankita's caption for the post.

"So beautiful," a user commented on Ankita's post while another person was reminded of the actress' look from her TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Ankita Lokhande debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Pavitra Rishta', in which she co-starred with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. They were in a relationship for six years. Ankita and Sushant called it quits in 2016.

In 2018, Ankita entered Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and followed it up with 'Baaghi 3', starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.