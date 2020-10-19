Navratri 2020: Worship Maa Chandraghanta on day 3 — Mantra, significance, puja vidhi

NEW DELHI: The auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri is underway and Monday (October 19) is the third day of the festivities. The day three of Durga Puja, i.e. tritiya, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta.

Adorned with the crescent moon on her head, Chandraghanta is the one who is responsible for the establishment of justice and dharma in the world.

The ten-armed Goddess, Mata Chandraghanta is the destroyer of evil and enforcer of good sense and morality. According to some legends, she holds a bell-shaped like a crescent moon in her hand and hence her name - Chandraghanta. This form of Devi Durga is responsible for establishing justice (dharma) in the world. Seated on a tiger, Goddess Chandraghanta is depicted with Dashabhuja or ten hands.

It is believed that Maa Chandraghanta blesses her devotees with grace, bravery and courage. Therefore, all the sins, physical sufferings, mental tribulations and ghostly hurdles of the devotees are eradicated.

Mantras:

Chant these mantras to seek Maa Chandraghanta's blessings:

पिण्डजप्रवरारूढ़ा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता

Pindaajpravrarudha CHandakopastankaeryuta

Prasad tanute chandraghanteti vishruta

Here’s a simple mantra dedicated to Devi Chandraghanta:

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

You may also recite the stuti in honour of Goddess Chandraghanta.

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Navratri 2020 Day 3 colour

This year, the Navratri 2020 Day 3 colour is white.

Navratri 2020 Tritiya Tithi timings

Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:27 pm on October 18 and ends at 2:07 pm on October 19.

Maa Chandraghanta: Puja vidhi

Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seek his blessings. Please Maa Chandraghanta by chanting the above-mentioned mantras. Perform the Panchopchara puja by offering gandham, pushpam, deepam, sugandham and naivedyam. Offer the shringar items (sindoor, bindi, bangles) to the Goddess.

On this day, worship Maa Chandraghanta and offer her kheer, prepared with milk, makhana and sugar, as prasad.

Here's wishing our readers a Happy Navratri and Shubho Durga Pujo!