Navya Nanda Roots For Alia Bhatt And Ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Her Paris Fashion Week; Netizens Speculate Rift Again

Navya Nanda's latest move once again sparks speculation of all not being well in the Bachchan household. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been a regular at Paris Fashion Week over the years once again slayed it at the ramp with her ethereal and elegant appearance in a red stunning gown but didn't get any cheering from her Bachchan family. Navya who last year made her debut at the ramp walk as she walked for a cause at the Paris Fashion Week cheered for Alia Bhatt and ignored her Mami Aishwarya. This move of Navya was noticed by the netizens and they speculated a rift.

This year too Aishwarya was only accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and no member from the Bachchan family was present including her husband to cheer her, and this once again shows that all is not well between them. Last year, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan hooted for Navya but ignored Ash and were massively trolled and labelled as insecure women.

The post where Navya liked Alia Bhatt's ramp walk has got major backlash and Aishwarya's fans are strongly supporting her.

And this year Navya liking and commenting on Alia Bhatt's debut at Paris Fashion Week has caught all the attention. Interestingly this year Ash was spotted wearing her wedding ring and many took it as a subtle way of the actress rubbishing her divorce rumours with hubby Abhishek Bachchan.