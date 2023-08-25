New Delhi: On Thursday night, Mumbai's plush cinema hall saw an ocean of stars queuing up to watch Dream Girl 2 at the special screening held for the film fraternity. From the lead cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday to the former's wife Tahira Kashyap and the latter's alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur - all were present. To shower support to their BFF - Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor also turned up at the screening.

Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor happily posed for the shutterbugs looking all glam and sexy. We loved the way these three young celebs were dressed. Suhana Khan chose to wear a hot-looking black bodycon top with a cut-out side pattern with jeans while Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a long body-hugging dress over a white jacket. Navya on the other hand wore comfy casuals. She was spotted in a cool blue shirt with white pants.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Shanaya Kapoor is making her acting debut with Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha which was recently announced. And Navya Nanda Naveli is already a young entreprenuer. Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020. She works towards her social welfare organisations and also is a podcast host on her show titled 'What the Hell Navya'.