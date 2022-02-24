Navya Nanda opens up on sexism at home, says 'mom always asks me to play host not my brother'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is into entrepreneurship and has venture Aara Health going strong. She recently opened up on how sexism begins early at home with only girls asked to do domestic duties.

Speaking to SheThePeople, Navya Naveli Nanda said, "I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing."

"So I think especially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter. And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it’s our responsibility to look after the house," she added.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda.

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health.

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York.

On Aara Health page's Instagram account, often Navya along with her co-founder friends discuss various issues and earlier talked about mental health, mansplaining among others.