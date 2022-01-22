हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda poses in saree, flaunts grey hair in new pics; fans want to send ‘rishta’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Saturday posted few new pictures of herself where she can be seen wearing a saree. 

Navya Naveli Nanda poses in saree, flaunts grey hair in new pics; fans want to send 'rishta'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Saturday posted few new pictures of herself where she can be seen wearing a saree. 

The gorgeous diva shared the pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “ft. my white hair :)..”

 

In the pictures, Navya can be seen in a peach colour saree with minimal make-up while flaunting her grey hair.

Her fans went gaga over her beauty as one cheekily asked, “My mum wants to meet your mum.”

bap

While another wrote, “Ok but where can i send rishta..”

For the unversed, Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the eldest daughter of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. 

She turned entrepreneur in 2020. She started her own venture Aara Health in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

 

