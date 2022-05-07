हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda's 'consent' t-shirt gets a 'cool' reaction from grandfather Amitabh Bachchan!

Navya Nanda's post not only got a reaction from her starry BFFs including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor but also family members.

Navya Nanda&#039;s &#039;consent&#039; t-shirt gets a &#039;cool&#039; reaction from grandfather Amitabh Bachchan!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram recently and dropped a post on 'consent'. She shared a picture of hers wearing a white tee with a powerful message on 'consent'. 

Navya Nanda's post not only got a reaction from her starry BFFs including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor but also family members - mom Shweta, uncle Abhishek and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. 

Megastar Big B found Navya's post 'cool'. 

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. She graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York. 

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health. 

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navya NandaNavya Naveli NandaShweta BachchanAmitabh Bachchan granddaughterAmitabh BachchanSuhana Khan
Next
Story

Students dance to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' song Srivalli, headmistress suspended

Must Watch

PT2M40S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: On May 9, Russia will celebrate Victory Day