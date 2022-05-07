New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram recently and dropped a post on 'consent'. She shared a picture of hers wearing a white tee with a powerful message on 'consent'.

Navya Nanda's post not only got a reaction from her starry BFFs including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor but also family members - mom Shweta, uncle Abhishek and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

Megastar Big B found Navya's post 'cool'.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. She graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York.

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health.

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.