Navya Naveli reacts to Shweta Bachchan's throwback picture when she was pregnant with her

New Delhi: Actress Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan recently were in headlines when designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared some throwback pictures from Shweta's wedding album almost 22 years ago on their Instagram account. The pictures went viral on social media in no time and received attention from all over, hailing the designers for their unmatchable creativity at their first official big event they handled.
Apart from the wedding pictures, Abu-Sandeep Instagrammed another picture of Shweta and Jaya Bachchan from a family function, from when Shweta was pregnant with her first child. And the couturier duo, who had designed Shweta's outfit for the occasion, revealed that her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was born just days after the picture was taken.
"This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda," read the post. And the picture invited attention from Navya Naveli, who commented writing, "omg!!!"
Take a look at some other pictures from Shweta's wedding album, shared by Abu-Sandeep.
1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious.
1997: Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy" - Abu and Sandeep
1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery.
Shweta Bachchan married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and Navya Naveli was born in December of the same year. Her second child Agastya Nanda was born in March 2000.
Navya did her graduation from Sevenoaks School in Kent, England. She is currently pursuing her higher studies from New York. Whether Navya aspires to join Bollywood, just like her grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and aunt-uncle Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, remains unknown.