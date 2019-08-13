Navya Naveli reacts to Shweta Bachchan's throwback picture when she was pregnant with her

New Delhi: Actress Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan recently were in headlines when designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared some throwback pictures from Shweta's wedding album almost 22 years ago on their Instagram account. The pictures went viral on social media in no time and received attention from all over, hailing the designers for their unmatchable creativity at their first official big event they handled.

Apart from the wedding pictures, Abu-Sandeep Instagrammed another picture of Shweta and Jaya Bachchan from a family function, from when Shweta was pregnant with her first child. And the couturier duo, who had designed Shweta's outfit for the occasion, revealed that her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was born just days after the picture was taken.

"This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda," read the post. And the picture invited attention from Navya Naveli, who commented writing, "omg!!!"

Take a look at some other pictures from Shweta's wedding album, shared by Abu-Sandeep.

Shweta Bachchan married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and Navya Naveli was born in December of the same year. Her second child Agastya Nanda was born in March 2000.

Navya did her graduation from Sevenoaks School in Kent, England. She is currently pursuing her higher studies from New York. Whether Navya aspires to join Bollywood, just like her grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and aunt-uncle Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, remains unknown.