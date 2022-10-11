NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Navya Naveli shares heartfelt note for 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday!

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:07 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a heartfelt note for her 'nana', who on Tuesday turned 80.

Going down memory lane, Navya took to Instagram where she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days. The black and white picture features Big B and Navya.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agneepath, Agneepath, Agneepath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you. Happy birthday nana."

Amitabh started his career in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani'. He then featured in blockbusters such as 'Anand', 'Zanjeer', 'Kala Patthar', 'Coolie', 'Mard', 'Agneepath', 'Don' and 'Sholay' to name a few.

Now, he is gearing up for the release of 'Uunchai', which also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher among many others.

 

