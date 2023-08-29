trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655067
NewsLifestylePeople
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui All Set To Entice Fans With Haddi, Saindhav, Section 108 - Check Full Movie List

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Full Movie List: From Haddi, Tollywood debut Saindhav to Section 108

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui All Set To Entice Fans With Haddi, Saindhav, Section 108 - Check Full Movie List

New Delhi: The very talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands tall as one of Bollywood's most coveted actors. With each project, he has not only ascended the ladder of success but also carved an indelible mark by portraying roles that are for the ages to come. From the grittiest to the most complex characters, Nawazuddin has breathed life into them, making them his own. Here is looking at his upcoming and distinctive lineup from Section 108 to Haddi, where the actor will be demonstrating his versatility:

Haddi:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is poised to take the audience on an unforgettable ride with his role as a transgender. Haddi, an upcoming revenge drama movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, explores the world of vengeance and power, showcasing Siddiqui's remarkable versatility as he portrays two distinct characters in this crime drama. With a compelling storyline and exceptional performances, 'Haddi' promises to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

Saindhav:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cinematic trajectory continues to mesmerize as he prepares to grace the screen in 'Saindhav.' With his chameleon-like ability to embody diverse personas, Nawazuddin is poised to push the boundaries once again. Nawazuddin plays Vikas Malik in Saindhav. In the poster that was dropped, the actor is seen standing next to an expensive car and smoking a beedi. Saindhav marks Nawazuddin's debut in Tollywood.

Section 108:

The upcoming film "Section 108" features the incredibly talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of Tahoor Khan, an insurance claim consultant. The recently released teaser for the movie has left audiences in awe, as it highlights a never-before-seen facet of Siddiqui's acting abilities. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of the full movie to witness his mesmerizing performance on the big screen.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train